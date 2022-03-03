ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee, stocks lead losses in Asia; Singapore bond yields slip

Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Most Asian emerging market currencies and stocks fell on Wednesday, led by the Indian rupee and equities after GDP data missed expectations, while overall sentiment was muted over concerns about the impact of Western sanctions on Russia.

The Indian rupee fell 0.5%, while the NSE benchmark Nifty fell 1.7%. South Korea’s won also fell 0.3%, after the country joined many Western nations in announcing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Partly owing to the Russia-Ukraine escalations, equities in Asia saw net capital outflows for the second consecutive month in February. South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India saw a total outflow of $6.9 billion last month.

This has boosted demand for safer assets including bonds, with yields in Singapore shedding 81 basis points to hit a near one-month low of 1.792%. Bond yields in Indonesia, however, saw their sharpest spike in nearly a month, jumping 18 basis points to 6.528%.

“Singapore bonds are perceived as Asia’s safe-haven assets. Capital fleeing into Singapore bonds from Indonesian bonds underscores fragile market sentiment,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

Bond yields in India also ticked up 4 basis points to 6.810%, after data late on Monday showed that the economy grew at a slower pace in the December quarter, adding 5.4% and undershooting market expectations. Equity markets in Asia, which slightly rebounded earlier this week, were back to losses, with markets in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines falling between 0.7% and 1.4%.

Indian stocks Asian emerging market currencies Indian rupee Asian emerging stocks market Singapore bond yields

Comments

Comments are closed.

Indian rupee, stocks lead losses in Asia; Singapore bond yields slip

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Ogra hikes gas prices

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Rind quits as SAPM

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Oil, gas rocket to record levels

Read more stories