ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,469 Decreased By -334.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,336 Decreased By -128.9 (-0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble slides on stinging sanctions, sky-high oil prices hurt risk mood

Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

The Russian rouble slid on Wednesday after Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine wreaked havoc on its financial system, while surging oil prices exacerbated concerns of stagflation in the global economy.

Moscow was poised for an advance on Kyiv as it continued to bombard Ukrainian cities. US President Joe Biden announced more sanctions on Moscow, joining the European Union and Canada in banning Russian planes from US airspace.

The rouble in Moscow trade was 7.8% weaker at 109.10 against the dollar as of 0931 GMT, while the currency fell 3.4% on the interbank rate. The divergence in both rates point to how dysfunctional financial markets have become in Russia.

"The introduction of sanctions against many Russian banks has seen bifurcation emerge in the rouble FX spot market," FX analysts at ING wrote in a client note, warning this two-tier market would continue and European currencies would remain under pressure.

Oil prices spiked to trade over $100 a barrel, with Brent crude futures touching their highest since June 2014, further denting global risk sentiment.

Energy importing economies such as Turkey, India and emerging markets in Europe will likely suffer the consequences of sky-high oil prices as inflation also remains high.

"It will exacerbate the stagflation concerns that the global economy could be facing," said Jakob Christensen, head of global macro and EM research at Danske Bank. The lira slipped 1.3% against the dollar. "For Turkey, this exacerbates the inflation issue, so I am closely watching the Turkish lira, which has been rather stable, but this shock is not good news to the Turkish government in containing the issue," Christensen added.

The Indian rupee fell 0.6% to lead declines among Asian currencies. Stocks in the NSE benchmark Nifty fell 1.8% after data showed the country's economy expanded 5.4% in the October-December quarter below economists' forecast of 6% growth.

South Africa's rand slipped 0.8%, its third consecutive day in the red, as the currency struggles to make significant gains amid Russia's intensifying bombardment of Ukraine.

Russia's biggest lender Sberbank's European arm was closed by order of the European Central Bank, which had warned it faced failure due to a run on deposits after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The MSCI's index for emerging market equities fell 0.8%, while its currencies counterpart weakened 0.3%. Russia's equity markets were closed on Wednesday.

In what are likely to be his final public remarks on monetary policy ahead of the expected US interest rate hike later this month, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

Russian rouble KYIV

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble slides on stinging sanctions, sky-high oil prices hurt risk mood

Oil touches $113 as Russian supply concerns increase amid sanctions

Russia says its delegation is ready for new talks with Ukraine

Latest 'amnesty' scheme a good step: Younus Dagha

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

Russia aims to erase us, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says on day 7 of war

Australia's spin master Lyon relishes Babar Azam challenge

IMF will question PM’s relief package

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Read more stories