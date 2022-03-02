ANL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.29%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
AVN 102.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.99%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
FNEL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.65%)
GGGL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
GGL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.1%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.12%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.2%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.86%)
TREET 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (6.81%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
WAVES 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,516 Decreased By -34.9 (-0.77%)
BR30 16,814 Increased By 21.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 44,446 Decreased By -357.8 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,347 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.67%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian PM tests positive for Covid, isolates

SYDNEY: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tested positive for Covid-19 but says he will carry on working from...
AFP 02 Mar, 2022

SYDNEY: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tested positive for Covid-19 but says he will carry on working from isolation at home as Australia's east coast battles huge floods.

The prime minister said he was suffering from "flu-like" symptoms after a PCR test came back positive on Tuesday.

"While in isolation I will continue to discharge all my responsibilities as prime minister," he said in a statement late Tuesday.

Morrison said he would be working on the response to deadly floods in Queensland and New South Wales, "ensuring we stand with each and every one of the affected communities".

"I will also be focused on our urgent response to the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine and Russia's senseless aggression, staying in regular contact with our security and intelligence officials and our international partners."

Morrison said he had tested himself for Covid-19 on the mornings of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, all with negative results.

But he developed a fever late on Tuesday and tested himself again, with "inconclusive" results.

A more precise PCR test then showed he was infected with Covid-19.

The prime minister said his wife and two daughters had so far tested negative but would be isolating with him at home as close contacts.

Scott Morrison

Comments

1000 characters

Australian PM tests positive for Covid, isolates

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Brent oil breaks $110 a barrel, WTI up 5% on Ukraine conflict

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Read more stories