Australia sanctions top Russian officials for 'unprovoked' Ukraine invasion

SYDNEY: Australia announced sanctions on eight of President Vladimir Putin's top security advisors on Wednesday following Russia's "unwarranted, unprovoked, unacceptable" invasion of Ukraine.

Pillorying Putin's decision to order troops into breakaway Kremlin-backed statelets in Ukraine's east, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a suite of sanctions that closely echoed moves from other US allies.

Eight members of Russia's security council will face sanctions, including travel bans, and Australia will move to target military-linked Russian banks.

"They are behaving like thugs and bullies," Morrison said, predicting a full-scale invasion was likely "in the next 24 hours."

Australia is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing bloc, which includes the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

"Australians will always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia," Morrison said.

Morrison also announced he would accelerate visa applications for some 430 Ukrainians looking to enter Australia.