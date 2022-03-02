ANL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
AVN 102.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.29%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
FFL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
FNEL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
GGGL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
GGL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.1%)
GTECH 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.91%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
PRL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.51%)
TELE 14.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.54%)
TREET 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.48%)
TRG 79.30 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (6.54%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
WAVES 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,518 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 16,809 Increased By 16.7 (0.1%)
KSE100 44,474 Decreased By -329.4 (-0.74%)
KSE30 17,363 Decreased By -101.6 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank to enter bankruptcy

FRANKFURT: The European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank will be wound up after coming under pressure from Western...
AFP 02 Mar, 2022

FRANKFURT: The European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank will be wound up after coming under pressure from Western sanctions levelled against the bank in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, European banking regulators said Tuesday.

The Austrian subsidiary of Russia's biggest lender Sberbank Europe AG would be allowed to enter "normal insolvency proceedings" while branches in Croatia and Slovenia were sold to local banks, the Single Resolution Board, part of the European Union's system to maintain financial stability, said in a statement.

Depositors at the Austrian subsidiary would be protected up to 100,000 euros ($111,265), in line with European legislation, while those in Croatia and Slovenia would be covered "with no limits".

Sberbank AG suffered financing issues following the announcement of tough European Union sanctions aimed at choking off Russian banks' access to capital markets.

The European Central Bank reported Monday that the European affiliate was "failing or likely to fail" after it "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions".

Support for the Austrian subsidiary from its parent was not possible since the Russian central bank prohibits financial institutions from sending cash to countries that have imposed sanctions.

Sberbank Europe AG -- which is 100 percent owned by the bank's Russian parent company -- also has subsidiaries in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Serbia, which are not overseen by European regulators.

In the case of the Austrian subsidiary, the SRB determined letting the bank fail would "not have a negative impact on financial stability". The subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia would open again as normal on Wednesday.

Sberbank Slovenia Croatia European Union sanctions

Comments

1000 characters

European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank to enter bankruptcy

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Brent oil breaks $110 a barrel, WTI up 5% on Ukraine conflict

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Read more stories