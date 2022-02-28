ANL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.71%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.84%)
AVN 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.18%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
GGL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
GTECH 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.25%)
TELE 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
TPL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.94%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.37%)
TRG 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.68%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,406 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.73%)
BR30 15,678 Decreased By -290.3 (-1.82%)
KSE100 43,697 Decreased By -286.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,972 Decreased By -118.9 (-0.7%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank 'failing or likely to fail': ECB

AFP 28 Feb, 2022

FRANKFURT: The European subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank is facing bankruptcy, the European Central Bank said Monday, in the wake of sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Sberbank Europe AG, headquartered in Austria and with branches in Croatia and Slovenia, has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions", the ECB said.

"The European Central Bank (ECB) has assessed that Sberbank Europe AG and its two subsidiaries in the banking union, Sberbank d.d. in Croatia and Sberbank banka d.d. in Slovenia, are failing or likely to fail owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation," the ECB said in a statement.

ECB sets aside maximum amount of cash against bond losses

"The bank is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due," it added.

The two largest Russian banks, Sberbank and VTB, were targeted Thursday by tough US sanctions aimed at limiting their ability to conduct business internationally.

The sanctions were stepped up over the weekend with the announcement that selected banks would be expelled from the international SWIFT payment system.

Sberbank Europe AG -- which is 100 percent owned by the bank's Russian parent company -- also has subsidiaries in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Serbia, which do not come under the jurisdiction of the ECB.

The ECB said it has "coordinated with national competent authorities" in those countries.

European Central Bank

Comments

1000 characters

European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank 'failing or likely to fail': ECB

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories