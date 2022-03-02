ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pemra bans ads of illegal housing schemes in Lahore

Itrat Bashir 02 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: On the concern shown by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has banned the advertisement of unapproved, under process and illegal housing schemes located in Lahore district.

In a notification issued on February 25, Pemra asked all broadcast and print media and distribution service operators not to entertain advertisements from illegal housing schemes, disclosed sources on Tuesday.

The notification stated that LDA had approached the Authority with their concern about the advertisement of unapproved, under process and illegal housing schemes/land subdivisions without obtaining proper ‘NOC of advertisement’ from them.

Moreover, the LDA pointed out that sponsors, developers, property agents and advertising agencies are also not mentioning the details (mortgaged plots, blocks, total residential and commercial plots, NOC diary numbers, etc.) through the electronic, print and social media platforms and thus they are deceiving the public. Through deceptive advertisements, they are enticing people to purchase plots in illegal private housing schemes.

Hence, the source said, Pemra has taken steps to maintain a proper check on the illegal advertisement and other such fraudulent practices, and subsequently to protect the interest of the general public. It has asked all broadcast and print media and distribution service operators to ensure that all the sponsors or developers of housing schemes present the NOC for advertisement with the release of any advertisement for any channel of electronic media, newspapers, media houses and any other mode of advertisement.

“All the sponsors are bound to present the NOC number in their advertisement as per directions of the Lahore High Court,” the sources said. Moreover, the sources added, it has made a QR-Code mandatory for any future advertisement to be linked with the official website of LDA; this will enable a buyer to scan the QR-Code and check the details of a housing scheme.

Pemra also asked the broadcast and print media, and distribution service operators to ensure that sure that all the publicity material and advertisements meet the criteria for publicity as described in para (3) of Rule-45 of the LDA Private Housing Schemes Rules 20l4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PEMRA LDA illegal housing schemes

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pemra bans ads of illegal housing schemes in Lahore

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

UN vote on Ukraine war: European embassies try to exert pressure Pakistan

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee

Feb CPI up 12.2pc YoY

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories