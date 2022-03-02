ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
President briefed on BoI affairs

Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan along with Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar and senior officers including Additional Secretary Mukarram Jah Ansari and Additional Secretary Khasheeur Rehman called on President Arif Alvi, here on Tuesday.

The BoI leadership briefed the president about the BoI’s working in detail and highlighted ongoing efforts to create a business-friendly environment in the country.

It was informed that 112 regulatory reforms have been implemented so far, involving 70 federal and provincial departments, which have benefited more than 20 economic activities of the private sector.

The chairman and the secretary BOI highlighted how these reforms have resulted in facilitation of small and medium businesses in the country.

It was informed that on the direction of the prime minister, the reforms process has been expanded across the country. This involves a review of business-related regulations, and eliminating unnecessary ones, while simplifying complex regulations through a consultative process.

The secretary informed that the reforms initiative has been branded as “Asaan Karobaar Program” and a dedicated portal to showcase reforms has been prepared.

The chairman BOI highlighted that the focus areas for these reforms include SME manufacturing units, startups, and exporters, while key sectors include food processing, health sector, solar energy businesses, surgical sector, construction and tourism, etc.

The chairman stressed that all these measures have enhanced the confidence of business community on reforms process and showcased Pakistan as an attractive destination for investment.

Resultantly, there is unprecedented growth in registration of new companies with the SECP, establishment of new enterprises in the SEZs, increase in exports, domestic investment, and credit to private sector.

The president appreciated the successful initiative being led by the BOI, and its role in helping drive Pakistan’s economy by offering maximum facilitation to the local and foreign investors to invest in the country.

He was of the view that all government departments should provide online services to businesses, particularly by creating one-window facility through web portals.

He assured of his patronage to the chairman BOI and his team for their efforts directed towards making Pakistan an investment destination of choice in the international market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Arif Alvi Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Fareena Mazhar Khasheeur Rehman

