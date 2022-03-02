ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Iron ore climbs as China factory growth brightens demand outlook

Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

MANILA: China’s iron ore futures surged on Tuesday, with the benchmark Dalian price of the key steelmaking ingredient scaling a two-week high, after data showed factory activity in the world’s biggest steel producer unexpectedly expanded in February.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index remained above the 50-point mark last month, pointing to some resilience in the world’s second-largest economy despite downward pressure and global uncertainty amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The China market bounce was broad-based, with other ferrous materials also advancing following fresh pro-growth rhetoric from Beijing ahead of the annual Two Sessions meeting of its top legislative body beginning March 5, during which it will unveil economic targets for the year.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 5.3% to 736 yuan ($116.60) a tonne, its highest since Feb. 15, and following a 12.4% slump over the whole month of February.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore’s front-month April contract advanced by as much as 5.4% to $149.65 a tonne. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said in a media briefing on Tuesday that China saw some recovery momentum in consumption last month, and must “do everything possible” to spur consumption this year.

“We believe the Chinese government could try to achieve both of its main aims by building ‘green’ infrastructure, which both reduces carbon emissions and drives economic growth,” said Iris Pang, ING chief economist for Greater China, on what to expect from the Two Sessions. “In terms of monetary policy, we expect the government to describe its approach as ‘proactive and flexible’. In other words, China remains in easing mode,” she said in a note.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning trade up 2.8%, while hot-rolled coil climbed 3.7%. Stainless steel ticked up 0.3%. Dalian coking coal rose 4.5% and coke jumped 4.4%.

