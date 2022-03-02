ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
Prices firm amid modest activity

Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady while the trading volume remained satisfactory. The Spot Rate remained unchanged. Cotton Analyst Nasseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that price of Punjab’s Phutti attracted per 40 kilograms prices from Rs 7000 to Rs 9000. Cotton of Sindh was traded from Rs 18000 to Rs 20,000 per maund, Punjab’s cotton was traded from Rs 18000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

He also told that 433 bales of Sarkand, 800 bales of Ghazi Ghat, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 489 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19500 per maund, 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 19000 per maund and 200 bales of Liaquat Pur were sold at Rs 18000 per maund.

Naseem Usman also told that due to war between Russia and Ukraine the prices of cotton witnessed a decline both locally and internationally.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 268 per kg.

