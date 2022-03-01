ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England's Roy pulls out of IPL

Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

England opener Jason Roy announced his withdrawal from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, saying global events in the past three years had taken their toll on him.

Roy, who was set to play for newly-formed franchise Gujarat Titans, played in the Pakistan Super League in February and finished the tournament as the top run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators despite playing just six matches.

The 31-year-old, who had a child in January, added that he was hoping to spend some time with his family.

"It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament," Roy wrote on social media. "With everything going on in the world over the last three years it's added up and taken its toll on me.

"I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year."

The 10-team IPL will begin play in the last week of March, with the final scheduled for May 29.

IPL PSL Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy

Comments

1000 characters

England's Roy pulls out of IPL

February: Pakistan's inflation reading drops marginally to 12.2%

Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Oil, gas and wheat prices surge as sanctions disrupt flows

Govt will take fresh loan to pay for cut in petrol, electricity prices: Khaqan Abbasi

Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from US and UK

Dual nationality case: SC turns down Faisal Vawda's plea

Pakistan-Australia series: NCOC allows 100% crowd attendance

Rana Shamim challenges indictment in Islamabad High Court

Fit-again Smith looking to replicate Ashes heroics in Pakistan

Read more stories