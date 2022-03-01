ANL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.22%)
ASC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
AVN 102.30 Increased By ▲ 6.54 (6.83%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.06%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.46%)
TPL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TPLP 32.25 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.73%)
TREET 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.86%)
TRG 74.10 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.62%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
WAVES 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.89%)
YOUW 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By 34 (0.75%)
BR30 16,741 Increased By 388.8 (2.38%)
KSE100 44,751 Increased By 290.5 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,456 Increased By 142.7 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China plans sharp increase in overseas iron ore output by 2025

Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: China plans to raise its equity output of iron ore in overseas mines to 220 million tonnes by 2025 as well as increase domestic raw material supplies, state-backed China Metallurgical News said on Tuesday.

China aims to "fundamentally" solve the shortage issue in steelmaking ingredients in 10-15 years, Luo Tiejun, the vice-chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association, was quoted as saying, citing what he called a "cornerstone plan".

The plan, which the steel body said in January it had submitted to the state planner, industry ministry, natural resources ministry and environmental regulator, was designed to secure steel resources in the medium- to long-term.

It proposes raising China's share of overseas iron ore production from 120 million tonnes in 2020 to 220 million tonnes by 2025, according to Luo.

It aims to boost domestic iron ore output by 100 million tonnes to 370 million tonnes and steel scrap consumption by 70 million tonnes to 300 million tonnes over the same period.

"The exploration of domestic iron ore raised in the cornerstone plan not only involves resources but also competitiveness," said Luo, adding that some iron ore concentrate costs in China had been kept under $60 per tonne.

"The key is to relax approval and obtain policy supports," he said.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China was at $139.5 per tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

The steel association has suggested the plan to be implemented by steel giants such as Baowu Steel Group, Ansteel Group, Shougang Group, as well as internationalized metals group such as China Minmetals, said the China Metallurgical News.

China, the world's top steel producer, consumes over a billion tonnes of iron ore a year, with more than 80% coming from imports. It has been encouraging companies to invest in iron ore mines at home and abroad to secure resources and gain pricing power.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore futures has gained 5% so far this year and stood at 730 yuan ($115.66) per tonne as of 0330 GMT on Tuesday, after the state planner held meetings with market participants to urge them to avoid hoarding and speculation.

China iron ore

Comments

1000 characters

China plans sharp increase in overseas iron ore output by 2025

Russia asks Pakistan to start talks on bilateral trade

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

US downplays Putin nuclear mobilisation

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted through budgetary reallocation’

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Oil prices climb as market weighs release of reserves vs Russia disruption

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Read more stories