ANL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.22%)
ASC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
AVN 102.30 Increased By ▲ 6.54 (6.83%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.06%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.46%)
TPL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TPLP 32.25 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.73%)
TREET 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.86%)
TRG 74.10 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.62%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
WAVES 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.89%)
YOUW 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By 33.5 (0.74%)
BR30 16,746 Increased By 393.9 (2.41%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By 279.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,450 Increased By 136.9 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Japanese shares rise on bargain hunting, optimism for Russia-Ukraine talks

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, as sentiment was supported by sustained optimism about ceasefire talks...
Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, as sentiment was supported by sustained optimism about ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, prompting investors to scoop up beaten-down stocks.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.2% to 26,844.72, after crossing the 27,000 level for the first time since Feb. 18.

The broader Topix gained 0.54% to 1,897.17.

Russia is facing increasing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine. Ceasefire talks between Russia and its southern neighbour held Monday failed to reach a breakthrough and negotiators have not said when a new round would take place.

"Investors have been trying to see a sign for better developments of the Russia's invasion into Ukraine, including a ceasefire.

Also, they believed in a positive effect of powerful Western sanctions against Russia," Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"They also bought back cheap stocks so that also lifted the market today."

Toshiba rose 2.36% after the conglomerate made a sudden announcement that its Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa will be replaced by Taro Shimada, a former Siemens AG executive effective Tuesday.

Mitsui OSK Lines jumped 6.21% after the shipping firm announced a share split.

Online broker Monex Group surged 19.31% after a regulatory filing showed Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management has bought a 5.08% stake in the firm.

Toyota Motor inched down 0.26% after the automaker said it will restart domestic production from Wednesday, a day after all of its factories nationwide ground to a halt following a cyberattack at a parts supplier.

Banking group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, down 1.68%, was the worst performer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by trading firm Mitsui & Co, losing 1.38%.

There were 125 advancers on the Nikkei index against 96 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.25 billion, compared to past 30-day average of 1.29 billion.

