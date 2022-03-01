PFUJ observes ‘black day’ against PECA Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), on Friday, observed a “Black Day” on Monday in protest against the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance, 2022, and termed it a “draconian law” and urged the government to take it back.

A large number of journalists marched from the National Press Club to the Parliament House, holding placards and banners and chanted slogans against the PECA Ordinance and the government. Students, human rights activists and representatives of labourer unions also participated in the protest.

Protesters removed the barricades and barbed wires erected by the police and reached outside the Parliament House to register their protest.

Minor clashes between the police and the journalists were witnessed during the protest.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed at Red Zone as well as water canon also station at D-Chowk to disperse protesters.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said, “The journalist body had never and will never accept such ordinances.”

They vowed to protest against it at every forum.

The protesters also demanded to immediately release journalist Mohsin Baig.

They also condemned social media against Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice and demanded of the government to arrest people involved in this campaign.

Zaidi speaking on the occasion said that journalist bodies will continue protest till government take back the PECA.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Baber said that the black law PECA will not only affect journalists but also every citizen in the country.

PPP Secretary General and former Chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, president Anjuman-e Tajaran Pakistan Kashif Chaudhry, and National Press Club president Anwer Raza also spoke on the occasion.

