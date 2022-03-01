ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
PFUJ observes ‘black day’ against PECA Ordinance

Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), on Friday, observed a “Black Day” on Monday in protest against the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance, 2022, and termed it a “draconian law” and urged the government to take it back.

A large number of journalists marched from the National Press Club to the Parliament House, holding placards and banners and chanted slogans against the PECA Ordinance and the government. Students, human rights activists and representatives of labourer unions also participated in the protest.

Protesters removed the barricades and barbed wires erected by the police and reached outside the Parliament House to register their protest.

Minor clashes between the police and the journalists were witnessed during the protest.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed at Red Zone as well as water canon also station at D-Chowk to disperse protesters.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said, “The journalist body had never and will never accept such ordinances.”

They vowed to protest against it at every forum.

The protesters also demanded to immediately release journalist Mohsin Baig.

They also condemned social media against Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice and demanded of the government to arrest people involved in this campaign.

Zaidi speaking on the occasion said that journalist bodies will continue protest till government take back the PECA.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Baber said that the black law PECA will not only affect journalists but also every citizen in the country.

PPP Secretary General and former Chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, president Anjuman-e Tajaran Pakistan Kashif Chaudhry, and National Press Club president Anwer Raza also spoke on the occasion.

journalists Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) PECA ordinance “Black Day”

