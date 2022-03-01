ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alvi praises FTO’s ‘institution’ for providing relief to people

Sohail Sarfraz 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi appreciated the tax relief worth Rs 8.5 billion to the taxpayers within a year and advised the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) officers to equip themselves with the knowledge of law to accelerate the resolution of taxpayers’ issues.

Addressing a public awareness seminar on the role of the FTO on Monday, the president emphasized the institution to enhance its outreach and adopt digitalisation to address corruption, delays in disposal of cases and bring about transparency.

He said that said pilferage of funds and record tampering could be stopped through the use of block chain technology.

During the ceremony, the FTO office launched three new initiatives i.e. new portal (electronic module) for taxpayers, four digit tracking number for the complaints and mobile application for the citizens to file complaints.

Lauding the role of the FTO for providing Rs8.5 billion relief to the taxpayers last year, the president stressed the need for better connection between the people and the government institutions.

He viewed that cordial working relation between the FTO and tax institutions would also pave way for a conducive environment for the taxpayers.

The president said the early adoption of technology was inevitable as in some cases, the delays are intentionally made to mint money and exemplified the impediments in the procedures of customs clearance of products exported by the business community.

Calling for the reduction of human factors, the president cited the introduction of information technology in the Auditor General of Pakistan’s affairs asking the auditors to frame the charge sheet within a day to minimise the chance of corruption.

President Dr Arif Alvi Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) taxpayers’ issues

Comments

Comments are closed.

Alvi praises FTO’s ‘institution’ for providing relief to people

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

PM, COAS discuss situation

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Read more stories