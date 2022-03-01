Lecture organised on iron deficiency among women

KARACHI: Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre organized a lecturer on diagnostic approach to anaemia at Government Islamia College for Women here on Monday.

In her lecture, Dr Aisha Arshad, pathologist at Dr Essa Laboratory discussed issues of iron deficiencies among women.

She said females face numerous health issues due to iron deficiencies and anaemia.

The lecture was aimed at to aware the female students how to prevent mineral deficiencies for a better health.

On this occasion principal of the college also spoke to students and thanked Dr Essa Laboratory for organizing the lecture.

