ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
UN plastic treaty to tackle production, packaging design

Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

NAIROBI: United Nations negotiators have agreed a roadmap for a global plastic treaty that would address plastic production and design, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters, in what delegates said was a key step to agreeing an ambitious deal.

U.N. member states are meeting this week in Nairobi to agree plans for the first global agreement to tackle plastic pollution, a soaring environmental crisis that is destroying marine habitats and contaminating the food chain. They hope to agree a full treaty within the next two years. Going into the summit, the main sticking points were whether any agreement would be legally binding or voluntary, and if it would address plastic production and single-use packaging design or be confined to improving waste management and recycling.

