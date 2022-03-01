Travelling exhibition opens at JICC

KARACHI: The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), in cooperation with the Japan Foundation, are very pleased to announce that the Japan Foundation’s Travelling exhibition “NINGYO: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls” will take place from February 28 to March 4 at Japan Information and Culture Centre (JICC) in Karachi.

Consul-General of Japan in Karachi Isomura Toshikazu inaugurated the popular Japanese dolls travelling exhibition on Monday, in presence of famous TV artist Anwar Maqsood and other renowned visitors from different segments of society.

