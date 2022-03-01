ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Bilawal speaks to party workers, steps up pressure on govt

INP 01 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce his resignation and dissolve the national assembly in his address to the nation to pave way for fresh elections in the country.

He said that there was no comparison between former president Asif Zardari and Imran Khan as there were numerous achievements of Zardari such as restoring the 1973 constitution, 18th amendment in the constitution, giving rights to the provinces, giving identity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, Gwadar port, CPEC, BISP, etc. On the other hand, Imran Khan has deprived people of their rights, robbed the pockets of the poor people and has stolen gas, sugar, essential commodities from the people of Pakistan, he alleged.

Bilawal said Imran Khan has changed the name of BISP and he thinks that it is his programme. Now, the time has come to send this ‘selected and puppet’ Imran Khan packing, he said.

While addressing a big crowd in Hyderabad on the second day of Awami long march of his party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of Hyderabad have always supported the PPP and he has come to ask for the same support to dislodge this ‘puppet, selected and incompetent’ Imran Khan.

He said the PPP has always fought for the rights of the poor people, students, labourers, and growers. The Sindh government had set the minimum wage at 25 thousand rupees per month. That was challenged in the court but we assure the labourers that the minimum wages will be set higher than 25 thousand rupees. We have to send this puppet home so that we can make pro-people and pro-poor policies, he said.

Chairman PPP charged that this ‘puppet’ has sent a few of his ‘jesters’ to Sindh for a march in the name of Sindh’s rights. The rights of Sindh have been usurped by none other than this puppet and selected. This selected Imran Khan has usurped the rights of all provinces; he robbed water, gas, constitutional rights and the NFC award from provinces. This drama will not continue now. Imran Khan is a coward who does not tolerate any criticism, alleged Bilawal.

He claimed that Imran has imposed an ordinance to protect himself and his wife from criticism. He arrested a journalist, Mohsin Baig and tortured him just because he said something about Imran Khan’s friend. Now, the time has come to hold Imran Khan responsible for all the injustices he has committed. Imran Khan will have to go as the Jiyalas are coming to Islamabad.

This long march is a campaign for the no-confidence motion. The time has come for this no-confidence against Imran Khan and his government, said Bilawal.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gwadar port CPEC Imran Khan BISP party workers

