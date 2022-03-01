ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #       20-02-2022   26-02-2022                                  26-02-2022
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I(Power Holding Ltd)       21-02-2022   28-02-2022
Shakarganj Ltd                   21-02-2022   28-02-2022    NIL                           28-02-2022
Samba Bank Ltd                   22-02-2022   28-02-2022    6%(F)          18-02-2022     28-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd          22-02-2022   28-02-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     26-02-2022   28-02-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                       23-02-2022   02-03-2022                                  02-03-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd           24-02-2022   02-03-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              28-02-2022   02-03-2022    27.5%(ii)      24-02-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #         24-02-2022   03-03-2022                                  03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #               25-02-2022   03-03-2022                                  03-03-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd             01-03-2022   03-03-2022    10%(i)         25-02-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #     25-02-2022   04-03-2022                                  04-03-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #       25-02-2022   04-03-2022                                  04-03-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           02-03-2022   04-03-2022    18%(i)         28-02-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd             02-03-2022   04-03-2022    20%(i), 10% B  28-02-2022
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Comapny Ltd                      02-03-2022   04-03-2022    50%(i)         28-02-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd        02-03-2022   04-03-2022    50%(i)         28-02-2022
Macter International Ltd         02-03-2022   04-03-2022    17.10%(i)      28-02-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                        27-02-2022   06-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                 04-03-2022   06-03-2022    72% R*         02-03-2022
Towellers Ltd                    03-03-2022   07-03-2022    20%(i)         01-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd                   02-03-2022   08-03-2022    NIL                           08-03-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                   04-03-2022   08-03-2022    30%(i)         02-03-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd      04-03-2022   08-03-2022    25%(i)         02-03-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd              07-03-2022   08-03-2022    30%(i)         03-03-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd #          03-03-2022   10-03-2022                                  10-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #     04-03-2022   10-03-2022                                  10-03-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       08-03-2022   10-03-2022    10%(i)         04-03-2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd           08-03-2022   10-03-2022    50%(ii)        04-03-2022
First UDL Modaraba               08-03-2022   10-03-2022    10%(i)         04-03-2022
Thal Ltd                         09-03-2022   11-03-2022    100%(i)        07-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              09-03-2022   11-03-2022    450%(i),20%B   07-03-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      09-03-2022   11-03-2022    20%(ii)        07-03-2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd.  09-03-2022   11-03-2022    10%(i)         07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd #          06-03-2022   12-03-2022                                  12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd               09-03-2022   12-03-2022    40%(ii)        07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd                        07-03-2022   14-03-2022    NIL                           14-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    09-03-2022   16-03-2022    55%(F)         07-03-2022     16-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd(Pref. Shares)      09-03-2022   16-03-2022    2.70%(F)       07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  10-03-2022   16-03-2022    NIL                           16-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   11-03-2022   17-03-2022    NIL                           17-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #       11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                  18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd          14-03-2022   21-03-2022    NIL                           21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd #             15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd #               15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #       15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Comapny Ltd #       15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      15-03-2022   22-03-2022    60%(F)         11-03-2022     22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            16-03-2022   22-03-2022    50%(F)         14-03-2022     22-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                  17-03-2022   24-03-2022    20%(F)         15-03-2022     24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd            18-03-2022   24-03-2022    10%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   24-03-2022    NIL                           24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                      18-03-2022   24-03-2022    40%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   25-03-2022    15%(F)         16-03-2022     25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022    46.50%(F)      17-03-2022     25-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd      21-03-2022   28-03-2022    30%(F)         17-03-2022     28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                     17-03-2022   29-03-2022    50%(F)         15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #      19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                  29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                21-03-2022   29-03-2022    70%(F)         17-03-2022     29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022    20%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022    10%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022    17.5%(F)       18-03-2022     29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022    60%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                  25-03-2022   29-03-2022    15%(F)         22-03-2022     29-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab               24-03-2022   30-03-2022    12.5% B        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                         24-03-2022   30-03-2022    40%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                   24-03-2022   30-03-2022    22.5%(F)       21-03-2022     30-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd        25-03-2022   31-03-2022    55%(F)         22-03-2022     31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           25-03-2022   31-03-2022    105%(F)        22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              31-03-2022   07-04-2022    900%(F)        29-03-2022      7-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd               05-04-2022   11-04-2022    NIL                           11-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            12-04-2022   19-04-2022    NIL                           19-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-04-2022   20-04-2022    NIL                           20-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   14-04-2022   21-04-2022    200%(F)        12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd                      15-04-2022   21-04-2022    280%(F)        13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15-04-2022   21-04-2022    NIL                           21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd              15-04-2022   21-04-2022    5%(F)          13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-04-2022   28-04-2022    NIL                           28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-04-2022   28-04-2022    15%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *

