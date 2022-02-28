ANL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
ASC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
ASL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
AVN 95.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.67%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.93%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.52%)
FNEL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
GGGL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.81%)
GGL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.04%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.72%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.55%)
TPL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.6%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.27 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.1%)
TRG 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.28%)
UNITY 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.99%)
WAVES 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.17%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.02%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,477 Increased By 38.7 (0.87%)
BR30 16,187 Increased By 218.2 (1.37%)
KSE100 44,252 Increased By 267.6 (0.61%)
KSE30 17,228 Increased By 137.3 (0.8%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
European stock markets sink at open

LONDON: Europe's stock markets sank Monday after world powers imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of...
AFP 28 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Europe's stock markets sank Monday after world powers imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on a higher alert.

In early deals, London's FTSE 100 index of top companies shed 1.4 percent to 7,384,68 points.

BP's share price slumped 6.0 percent after the British energy giant signalled its exit from Russia.

BP announced Sunday that it will pull its 19.75-percent stake in Rosneft following Russia's assault on Ukraine.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index shed 2.1 percent to 14,261.92 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 2.6 percent to 6,579.66 points.

"Another crazy start to the week, with the latest sanctions from the West having the teeth that their previous attempts lacked," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

"It's a massive blow for Russia and we are now seeing the consequences of that."

"With the latest sanctions comes uncertainty though which is weighing heavily on risk appetite at the start of the week."

Sentiment was also slammed as Brent oil rebounded back above $100 per barrel, fanning fresh fears of soaring inflation, while the ruble collapsed in value.

"The Russian invasion in Ukraine and the bigger sanctions imposed on Russia take a severe toll on market sentiment," added SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Russia EU STOCK

