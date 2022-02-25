ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks slump over 2pc

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

LONDON: UK’s main stock indexes plunged on Thursday, tracking a sharp selloff in global equities, as investors shed riskier assets after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index sank 3.8% by the close, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 2.6%.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

The United States and its allies will impose “severe sanctions” on Russia, US President Joe Biden said.

Russia-exposed miners such as Polymetal, EVRAZ and Petropavlovsk plummeted between 27.0% and 37.8%, while London-listed depository shares of Russian bank Sberbank Rossii PAO plunged 74.2%.

Losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 were smaller than its European peers.

The FTSE 100 has outshone its pan-European peers so far this year after underperforming for five straight years, helped by a jump in heavyweight commodity stocks due to geopolitical tensions and strength in financial shares in a higher interest-rate environment.

Banks were the worst performers, down 7.4%.

“Since the Bank of England announced its interest rate hike a few months ago, we have seen a decent move higher in the UK banking sector because it was pretty undervalued,” said David Madden, a market analyst with Equiti Capital.

“They are down today because investors are worried if anything is going to put the brakes on the Bank of England from continuing down the path to rate hikes, it would be this sort of thing that could cause economic disruption across Europe.”

Britain’s largest high-street bank Lloyds fell 10.8% after missing profit expectations.

Shares of BAE Systems rose 5.2% after the defence company forecast another year of sales growth and margin expansion in 2022 and reported a 13% increase in 2021 core earnings.

London stocks FTSE 100 index Russian forces invaded Ukraine UK’s main stock indexes

Comments

Comments are closed.

London stocks slump over 2pc

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Russia invades from three sides

HBL posts record Rs62bn PBT for 2021

Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Read more stories