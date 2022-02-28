ANL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.66%)
ASC 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
AVN 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.77%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
FNEL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.09%)
GGL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.76%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.09%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
TELE 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.84%)
TPL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.44%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.98%)
TRG 68.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.62%)
WAVES 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.17%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.02%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By 35.5 (0.8%)
BR30 16,170 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,199 Increased By 214.5 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,201 Increased By 109.8 (0.64%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian government ministers to go to Ukraine's borders to help evacuate stranded citizens

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: India plans to send four senior ministers to Ukraine's border nations, a government source said on Monday, to help in the rescue of thousands of its citizens who remain trapped more than four days after Russia's invasion of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior officials on Monday to discuss evacuation efforts, amid rising concerns back home about the safety of some 16,000 Indians still in Ukraine, most of them students.

Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju & VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation, according to an Indian government source.

Indians make up about a quarter of the 76,000 foreign students studying in Ukraine, mainly on medical courses, according to official estimates.

Thousands of African students are also stranded in the country.

Late on Sunday night, India's embassy in Poland issued an advisory, saying it had arranged for buses at the Shehyni border in Ukraine, for those stranded there, to cross over into Poland.

Opposition leaders and parents of students have urged Modi to take urgent measures to evacuate the remaining students out of Ukraine.

"We can't abandon our own people," opposition lawmaker and Modi's main opponent, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Monday, asking that federal government share a detailed evacuation plan.

Fears of being caught up in the fighting, long traffic jams and severe weather meant students were reluctant to heed the Indian government's suggestion they make their own arrangements to reach the border with Poland, Romania or Slovakia, Reuters reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Russia's invasion

Comments

1000 characters

Indian government ministers to go to Ukraine's borders to help evacuate stranded citizens

Russian forces seize two small cities in Ukraine

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

Read more stories