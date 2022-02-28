Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

LAHORE: Special Representative of the European Union for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore and EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Sunday assured support in the extension of GSP Plus status to Pakistan.

They gave the assurance during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, here at Governor House Lahore. During the meeting, matters regarding bilateral ties between Pakistan and EU, trade promotion and the extension of GSP Plus status were discussed.

Eamon Gilmore expressed confidence in the government’s efforts to protect human rights in Pakistan. The Governor spoke about the atrocities against minorities in India. He called upon the EU Special Representative to take notice of the atrocities committed against Kashmiris and Indian minorities.

Chaudhry Sarwar thanked the representatives of the European Union for supporting Pakistan for the extension of GSP Plus status and said that due to GSP Plus our exports have doubled since 2014. “European Union is Pakistan’s main trading partner. GSP Plus status plays a vital role in our economy. We are meeting 27 conventions imposed by the European Union, including Human rights, Women Rights, Minority Rights, etc. I assure you that Pakistan will continue to comply with these conventions while ensuring the protection of minorities in Pakistan as well as provision of human rights at all levels,” the Governor said.

EU Special Representative Eamon Gilmore praised Pakistan’s role in maintaining peace and protecting human rights and said that peace was needed worldwide and that everyone must work together for peace. He said that Pakistan is a beneficiary country of GSP Plus status so we are here to review Pakistan’s performance on 27 conventions imposed by the EU, adding that he is glad about the improvement that Pakistan is making across various Human Rights and Labour rights issues.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said that she has always stood by Pakistan on the issue of extension of GSP Plus status and I have had many meetings with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in this regard. Pakistan has played a commendable role in Afghan peace process and we appreciate Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace, she added.

