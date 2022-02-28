ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Recorder Report 28 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Special Representative of the European Union for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore and EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Sunday assured support in the extension of GSP Plus status to Pakistan.

They gave the assurance during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, here at Governor House Lahore. During the meeting, matters regarding bilateral ties between Pakistan and EU, trade promotion and the extension of GSP Plus status were discussed.

Eamon Gilmore expressed confidence in the government’s efforts to protect human rights in Pakistan. The Governor spoke about the atrocities against minorities in India. He called upon the EU Special Representative to take notice of the atrocities committed against Kashmiris and Indian minorities.

Chaudhry Sarwar thanked the representatives of the European Union for supporting Pakistan for the extension of GSP Plus status and said that due to GSP Plus our exports have doubled since 2014. “European Union is Pakistan’s main trading partner. GSP Plus status plays a vital role in our economy. We are meeting 27 conventions imposed by the European Union, including Human rights, Women Rights, Minority Rights, etc. I assure you that Pakistan will continue to comply with these conventions while ensuring the protection of minorities in Pakistan as well as provision of human rights at all levels,” the Governor said.

Continuity of GSP Plus facility: EU official discusses new regulations with APBF chief

EU Special Representative Eamon Gilmore praised Pakistan’s role in maintaining peace and protecting human rights and said that peace was needed worldwide and that everyone must work together for peace. He said that Pakistan is a beneficiary country of GSP Plus status so we are here to review Pakistan’s performance on 27 conventions imposed by the EU, adding that he is glad about the improvement that Pakistan is making across various Human Rights and Labour rights issues.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said that she has always stood by Pakistan on the issue of extension of GSP Plus status and I have had many meetings with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in this regard. Pakistan has played a commendable role in Afghan peace process and we appreciate Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

European Union Mohammad Sarwar Governor Punjab Chaudhry Extension of GSP Plus status EU Ambassador to Pakistan EU for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara

Comments

Comments are closed.

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Ukraine says will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks

Hafeez's all-round show hands Lahore Qalandars their maiden PSL title

Read more stories