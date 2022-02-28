ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Lahore Qalandars lift HBL-PSL-7 Trophy

Muhammad Saleem 28 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars lifted the HBL-PSL-7 Trophy, as they outclassed Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final of the mega event here at Gadaffi Stadium on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars after winning the toss opted to bat and scored 180 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Multan Sultans were all out in 19.3 overs at 138.

The Sultans got off to a bad start in their 181-run chase as their top order was demolished. Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 14 by Mohammad Hafeez who snared two wickets and hit 69 runs for his team. Shan Masood scored 19 and was run out by a direct hit of Fakhar Zaman who showed good performance in the field.

The Qalandars’ bowlers were impressive as Shaheen Afridi picked up two wickets, Mohammad Hafeez and Zaman Khan two each, and Haris Rauf one wicket.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, Qalandars got off to the worst start as they were restricted to 25-3 in 4.2 overs. The in-form Fakhar Zaman was removed for just three runs by Asif Afridi with Shahnawaz Dahani taking a great catch, while Abdullah Shafique was also removed by Asif. After that, Mohammad Hafeez showed his experience and class as he steered the ship for Lahore by playing sensibly.

HBL-PSL-7: Final between Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars today

With Kamran Ghulam, he forged an important 54-run partnership. Hafeez took the attacking mode as he went after the opponent bowlers, and was finally removed for 69 runs by Dahani.

He scored those runs off 46 balls with one six and nine fours. After, his dismissal Harry Brook and David Wiese registered a 43-run stand in just 2.4 overs as they went rampant against the Multan bowlers. Wiese remained not out for 28 runs off just eight balls with three sixes, while Brook scored 41 runs off 22 balls.

In terms of bowling for Multan Sultans, Asif was the standout bowler with brilliant figures of 3-19 in four overs, while Imran Tahir gave away just 22 runs in a wicket-less four-over spell. Dahani went to the cleaners in the late overs as he ended with figures of 1-34 in three overs.

Qalandars showed good performance in all departments of the game and won the mega event comfortably. During the final match, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja joined the commentators for match commentary. At the end, prize distribution ceremony was held.

