Fakhr inaugurates two-day agricultural exhibition

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam inaugurated a two-day agricultural exhibition organized by Agriculture Department Punjab at University of Sargodha.

Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad Rehman Gilani specially participated. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that this is a mega event of its ever first kind in Sargodha district in which a large number of exporters of high value agriculture, farmers and other stakeholders are participating. Holding this exhibition will further improve the linkages between farmers and the industry. Farmers will be able to learn about the latest production technology of fruits and vegetables.

