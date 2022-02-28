ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
World’s largest plane destroyed by Russian strikes in Ukraine

AFP 28 Feb, 2022

KYIV: The largest plane in the world — Ukraine’s Antonov-225 cargo plane — was destroyed by Russian strikes outside Kyiv on the fourth day of Moscow’s invasion, Ukraine’s state-owned Ukroboronprom group said Sunday.

“Russian invaders destroyed the flagship of the Ukrainian aviation, the AN-225” at the Antonov airport in Gostomel near Kyiv, the group said in a statement.

The aircraft was unique to the world, at 84 meters long (276 feet) it could transport up to 250 tonnes (551,000 pounds) of cargo at a speed of up to 850 kilometres per hour (528 mph). It had been named “Mriya”, which means “dream” in Ukrainian.

“This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’” Ukraine’ Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Sunday. “Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!”, he added.

Gostomel airport has seen violent clashes since the start of Russia’s invasion, launched by President Vladimir Putin Thursday.

The Russian army has said it is trying to seize strategic infrastructure. Weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom estimated that restoring the “Mriya” would cost over $3 billion (2.7 billion euros) and could take over five years.

