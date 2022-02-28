ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Govt urged to withdraw increase in fuel, electricity rates

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee member and Senior Executive Guard Group...
Recorder Report 28 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee member and Senior Executive Guard Group Momin Ali Malik has severely criticised the government for repeatedly increasing the fuel and electricity prices and withdrawing sales tax exemption on various inputs being used especially in the agricultural sector.

In a statement issued here the other day, Momin Ali Malik said that time and again increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity is making our industry incompetitive not only in the domestic market against the imported items but also rendering our export oriented industries incompetitive in the international market.

He said that it has become impossible for the industries and businesses to make some long term planning as they do not know when the prices of fuel or electricity increase making their financial feasibilities impracticable.

Similarly, he said that agriculture which is our backbone and main supplier of raw material for our export-oriented sectors is in dire stress due to non availability of quality seeds especially in cotton sector. It is unfortunate that the government has slapped sales tax on import of quality seed of different crops.

Momin Malik suggested that the government should sit across the table with all the leading chambers and associations to draft some policy measures for easing the situation for businesses and earning enough for development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI electricity rates sales tax exemption Momin Ali Malik

