Pakistan

Opposition poses no threat to government: Fawad Chaudhry

27 Feb, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the ‘leaderless’ and ‘aimless’ alliance of the opposition parties posed no serious threat to the elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the state-run news agency, APP, reported.

“We have been hearing for the last 15 to 20 days that the no-trust move was around the corner, but in reality that is beyond their power as they lack the capacity to bring the motion,” he said while speaking to media in Pind Dadan Khan.

Fawad said that the opposition’s current hustle was not more than an activity to keep their Members of Parliament (MPs) politically engaged, adding that any move to oust the PTI government will fail.

Commenting about the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) upcoming march towards Islamabad, the minister said it seemed that the PTI would have to provide them people for their face-saving and political survival.

PTI leader terms no-trust motion move ‘a dream of people with vested interests’

To a query, he said PTI leader Jahangir Tareen stands by the party and would continue to support the government.

Commenting on the meetings between the government allies and the opposition parties’ leaders, he said the politicians took their decision by reviewing evolving politics and future political discourse.

“Who will prefer to get along with the opposition which does not know even about their leader or candidate for prime minister,” he questioned.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s visit to Russia, he said that it was for the first time that Pakistan demonstrated an independent foreign policy.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is a brave leader,” he said, reiterating his stance that the country should always have a leader who had stature at the national and international level.

“Opposition leaders have no credibility within the country and abroad due to their corrupt practices,” he added.

He said the visit of the Prime Minister to Russia had increased the respect of the whole nation. The country would adjust the foreign policy in line with its interests, he said while lambasting the critics of the prime minister’s visit to Russia.

