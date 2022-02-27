UAE's non-oil foreign trade up 27% in 2021

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates recorded a 27% year-on-year jump in its non-oil foreign trade to 1.9 trillion dirhams ($517 billion) in 2021, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Sunday.

The Emirates said in October that non-oil foreign trade rose by 27% in the first half of last year to 900 billion dirhams.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani al Zeyoudi said on Sunday this "record single-year leap... pushes our trade activity beyond pre-Covid levels".

"Our goal is to double this figure in the next few years. This will be achieved through a bold trade agenda that includes comprehensive agreements with key markets... We look forward delivering even better results in 2022".