ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

NNI Updated 27 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A high-powered delegation led by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, accompanied by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, is scheduled to meet Afghan Minister of Commerce and his team at Torkham border on February 28.

This was informed during the meeting of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), said a press release. The two delegations will visit the Torkham border to witness the cross-border movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

The scheduled meeting will discuss various important matters related to the smooth movement of people and patients across the border, issuance of temporary admission documents, increase in timings of border crossing points, the establishment of joint border infrastructure, training of Afghan nominees for trade-related capacity building courses and smooth crossing of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The time frame for reinitiating the stalled Torkham-Jalalabad road project and the start of the luxury bus service between Peshawar-Jalalabad and Quetta-Kandahar will also be part of the discussion.

MoC for preserving country’s presence in Afghan market

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a Rs5 billion package to assist Afghanistan in addressing the impending humanitarian and economic crisis. Under the package, several initiatives have been taken by AICC including the supply of lifesaving medicines and technical assistance for restoration and functioning of hospitals.

In addition to PM’s Relief Package, Pakistan is also sending relief goods and food supplies to Afghanistan on daily basis. Recently, a delegation of Afghan Chambers also visited Pakistan and held discussions with the business community to explore trade opportunities between the two countries.

Abdul Razak Dawood PM Imran Khan Torkham border Cross border trade Afghanistan Inter Ministerial Coordination Cell Afghan commerce

Comments

1000 characters

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories