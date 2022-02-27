ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Centaurus CEO hosts business women’s delegation

Press Release 27 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of the Centaurus and former president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a delegation of business women led by Naima Ansari, president of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with Sadaf Asim Abbasi SVP and Rubina Shafqat VP in addition to former presidents and executive board members of the chamber.

Sardar Yasir emphasised on the importance of economic empowerment of women and his firm belief towards providing equal employment and business opportunities for working women as well as entrepreneurs, said a press release. He stated that 52 percent of the population comprises females and they are contributing as much to the economy as their male counterparts.

The delegation discussed the imminent need of conducting business expos and trade fairs where women can help market their products and services to generate domestic as well as international outreach.

Sardar Yasir reassured the delegation that the Sardar Group of companies would extend all possible support towards organising road shows, expos, displays and marketing events nationally and internationally to help gain further market share for all members of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He stressed on the immediate need to help new startups by connecting them with potential investors looking to diversify into various new fields and business networking would play an integral part for this to materialise further.

