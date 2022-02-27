ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Kasur factory fire: youth burned to death

INP 27 Feb, 2022

KASUR: A youth was burnt to death while four others scorched due to fire in factory extracting oil by burning tyres here on Saturday.

According to details, fire erupted a factory of extracting oil by burning used tyres situated Khanke Morr in Phool Nagar area of district Kasur.

A youth was burnt to death in fire while four others were scorched who were shifted to hospital for treatment. A number of such incidents occurred in said factories which claimed several lives during near past after which they were sealed by Punjab government but they were still functional due to their influential owners which was a question mark on performance of the concerned government institutions.

