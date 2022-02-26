PTI begins march against PPP govt in Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started its march against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s alleged bad governance in Sindh from Ghotki, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The march, titled Haqooq-i-Sindh March, is being led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Sindh President and Federal Ports and Shipping minister Ali Zaidi, and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi.

The march is scheduled to reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through 27 districts of the province.

A convoy of workers from Insaf House Sukkur led by PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi has also joined the march. The march will reach Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Jacobabad tomorrow.

Addressing PTI supporters in the Kamoon Shaheed area of Ghotki, Qureshi said: "I am starting this journey today to introduce Imran Khan's message, Imran Khan's manifesto and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's manifesto in every district, every taluka and in every goth of Sindh."

He said that time has come to hold PPP accountable for “its corruption.”

Not threatened by PTI's march: Bilawal

"They are seeing today that Punjab has adopted Imran Khan's ideology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has adopted Imran Khan's ideology, Imran Khan's manifesto has been introduced in Azad Kashmir and Imran Khan's philosophy has reached the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan," he said, adding that it was now time to introduce the PTI's manifesto in Sindh.

Earlier today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party was not threatened by Huqooq March against the Sindh government.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Bilawal wondered what the PTI was even protesting against.

"They have looted the people and made electricity, gas, petrol and sugar expensive. The people of Sindh will answer PTI themselves. The people will not believe in this farce."

The PPP leader said that their focus is on Prime Minister Imran Khan and how to rid the public of this "puppet government". He said they will not sit down until they get "rid of the PM because of whom the public is suffering".