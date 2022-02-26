Dr Hayee Baloch dies in road accident

QUETTA: First democratically elected MNA from Balochistan and first Baloch Students Organisation Chairman Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch has died in a car accident near Bahawalpur city of the Punjab.

Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch was travelling in a vehicle when it met an accident near Bahawalpur, resulting in the immediate death of the nationalist leader of the Balochistan.

The body is being shifted to his native area of Bolan after fulfilling medico-legal formalities.

He had remained part of National Party and later formed his own political group named National Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo expressed their grief over the demise of Balochistan veteran politician Abdul Hayee Baloch.

In their separate messages, issued here on Friday, they prayed for peace of the departed soul.—Agencies