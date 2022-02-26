KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 240,570 tonnes of cargo comprising 150,643 tonnes of import cargo and 89,927 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 150,643 comprised of 80,487 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,501 tonnes of Urea, 6,226 tonnes of Wheat and 60,429 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 89,927 tonnes comprised of 31,477 tonnes of containerized cargo, 396 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 50,144 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,100 tonnes of Bulk Cement, 1,810 tonnes of Rice.

About, 9337 containers comprising of 5475 containers import and 3862 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1768 of 20’s and 1700 of 40’s loaded while 19 of 20’s and 144 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 930 of 20’s and 315 of 40’s loaded containers while 160 of 20’s and 1071 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 11 ships namely, Hyundai Bangkok, Tarlan, Kota Naluri, Grace, Tiger Integrity, UACC IBN AL Haitham, Oriental Jasmine, Tsingtao Express, SSL Brahmaputra, Independent Spirit and Heilan Rising have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 07 ships namely, Wind S, Star Ploeg, Msc Eyra, Xin Yan Tian, Kota Padang, Kota Naluri and Alcyone I sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 11 cargoes namely Magic Victoria, KMTC Mundra, SM Manaly, Diy Ala, Songa Leopard, Barbarica, MT Karachi, Bow Clipper, As Clementina Wan Hai 512 and Hilda were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two more ships, Silver Joan and Astoria left the Port on Friday morning, while four more ships, Diyala, MSC Denisse, Magic Victoria and Richmond Par are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 142,712 tonnes, comprising 122,788 tonnes imports cargo and 19,924 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,508 Containers (3,125 TEUs Imports and 1,172 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, MSC Azov, MSC Eyra, Snow Ploeg, Al Wakrah and Hafnia Shanghai & another ship, Bow Santos Carrying Containers, Palm oil, LNG, Mogas and Chemical are expected to take berth at QICT, LCT, EETL, FOTCO and EVTL on Friday, 25th February-2022.

