26 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (February 25, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Uacc Ibn Disc Alpine Marine 24-02-2022
Al Haitham Mogas Services
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 24-02-2022
B-1 Oriental Disc East Wind 24-02-2022
Jasmine Chemical Shipping Co.
B-2 Tiger Disc Base East Wind 24-02-2022
Integrity Oil Shipping Co.
B-4 Grace Load Sirius Logistic 24-02-2022
Clinkers Pakistan
B-6/B-7 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 25-02-2022
Spirit Container
B-7/B-8 Tarlan Disc Load Feeder 24-02-2022
Container Logistic
B-8/B-9 California Disc Load X-Press 24-02-2022
Trader Container Feeders Shipping
B-10/B-11 Vimc Load Ocean Services 22-02-2022
Green Clinkers Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12 Ince Disc Pakistan National
Beylerbeyi Wheat Shipping Corp. 24-02-2022
B-13/B-14 Heilan Disc General Legend Shipping
Rising Cargo & Logistic 25-02-2022
B-14/B-15 Seagull Disc Pakistan National
Wheat Shipping Corp. 18-02-2022
B-16/B-17 Kaley Disc Urea Pakistan national
in Bulk Shipping Corp. 21-02-2022
Nmb-1 Reza Load Al Fiazan 16-02-2022
Rice International
Nmb-2 Piyam Load Al Faizan 19-02-2022
Rice International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Hai Load Shipshape 17-02-2022
Phuong Glory Rice Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3 Tsingtao Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 24-02-2022
Express Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 24-02-2022
Bangkok Container Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Oriental Jasmine 25-02-2022 Disc. East Wind
Chemical Shipping Company
Hyundai Bangkok 25-02-2022 Disc. Load United Marine
Container Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Magic Victoria 25-02-2022 D/16156 Gac Pakistan
Mogas Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc Mundra 25-02-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Sm Manali 25-02-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Diyala 25-02-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Shipping Agencies
Songa Leopard 25-02-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Barbarica 26-02-2022 D/4500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
M.T Karachi 26-02-2022 D/70000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Bow Clipper 26-02-2022 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
As Clementina 26-02-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping
Wan Hai 512 26-02-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Hilda 26-02-2022 L/2000 Rice Trade Link
INternational
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Wind S 25-02-2022 General Cargo -
Star Ploeg 25-02-2022 Tanker -
Msc Eyra 25-02-2022 Container Ship -
Xin Yan Tian 25-02-2022 Container Ship -
Kota Padang 25-02-2022 Cement -
Kota Naluri 25-02-2022 Container Ship -
Alcyone I 25-02-2022 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM SHIPPING INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Yihai Palm Alpine Feb. 21, 2022
Kernel
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 African Kite Coal Wilhelmson Feb. 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Silver Palm Alpine Feb. 23, 2022
Joan oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Denisse
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Magic Mogas G.A.C Feb. 23, 2022
Victoria
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sakizaya Soya Ocean Feb. 19, 2020
Elegance Bean Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Richmond ParkPhosphoric East Feb. 24, 2022
Acid Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine Feb. 25, 2022
Astoria Containers Feb. 25, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Magic Victoria Gasoline GAC Feb. 25, 2020
Diyala Containers Xpress Feeder -do-
MSC Denisse Containers MSC Pak -do-
Richmond Phosphoric
Park acid East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Snow Ploeg Palm oil Alpine Feb. 25, 2022
Al Wakrah LNG GSA -do-
MSC Azov Containers MSC Pak -do-
MSC Eyra Containers MSC Pak Waiting for berth
Rong Lin
Wan Mogas Trans trade
Hafnia
Shanghai Mogas Trans Marine
Meghna
Freedom Wheat PNSC -
Port Shanghai Wheat PNSC -
Stratton Coal Water Link -
Super Ruby Coal Alpine -
Hai Tun Zuo Seeds Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bow Santos Chemical Feb. 25, 2022
=============================================================================
