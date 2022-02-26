ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 26 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (February 25, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Uacc Ibn       Disc           Alpine Marine      24-02-2022
                  Al Haitham     Mogas          Services
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Quetta          Oil           Shipping Corp.     24-02-2022
B-1               Oriental       Disc           East Wind          24-02-2022
                  Jasmine        Chemical       Shipping Co.
B-2               Tiger          Disc Base      East Wind          24-02-2022
                  Integrity      Oil            Shipping Co.
B-4               Grace          Load           Sirius Logistic    24-02-2022
                                 Clinkers       Pakistan
B-6/B-7           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            25-02-2022
                  Spirit         Container
B-7/B-8           Tarlan         Disc Load      Feeder             24-02-2022
                                 Container      Logistic
B-8/B-9           California     Disc Load      X-Press            24-02-2022
                  Trader         Container      Feeders Shipping
B-10/B-11         Vimc           Load           Ocean Services     22-02-2022
                  Green          Clinkers       Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12         Ince           Disc           Pakistan National
                  Beylerbeyi     Wheat          Shipping Corp.     24-02-2022
B-13/B-14         Heilan         Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Rising          Cargo         & Logistic         25-02-2022
B-14/B-15         Seagull        Disc           Pakistan National
                                  Wheat         Shipping Corp.     18-02-2022
B-16/B-17         Kaley          Disc Urea      Pakistan national
                                 in Bulk        Shipping Corp.     21-02-2022
Nmb-1             Reza           Load           Al Fiazan          16-02-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-2             Piyam          Load           Al Faizan          19-02-2022
                                 Rice           International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Hai            Load           Shipshape          17-02-2022
                  Phuong Glory   Rice           Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3         Tsingtao       Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        24-02-2022
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Hyundai        Disc Load      United Marine      24-02-2022
                  Bangkok        Container      Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Oriental Jasmine  25-02-2022     Disc.                              East Wind
                                 Chemical                    Shipping Company
Hyundai Bangkok   25-02-2022     Disc. Load                     United Marine
                                 Container                           Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Magic Victoria    25-02-2022     D/16156                         Gac Pakistan
                                  Mogas                              Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc Mundra       25-02-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Sm Manali         25-02-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Diyala            25-02-2022     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
                                                            Shipping Agencies
Songa Leopard     25-02-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Barbarica         26-02-2022     D/4500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
M.T Karachi       26-02-2022     D/70000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                  Oil                          Shipping Corp.
Bow Clipper       26-02-2022     D/3500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
As Clementina     26-02-2022     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                                     Shipping
Wan Hai 512       26-02-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Hilda             26-02-2022     L/2000 Rice                       Trade Link
                                                                INternational
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Wind S            25-02-2022     General Cargo                              -
Star Ploeg        25-02-2022     Tanker                                     -
Msc Eyra          25-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
Xin Yan Tian      25-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
Kota Padang       25-02-2022     Cement                                     -
Kota Naluri       25-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
Alcyone I         25-02-2022     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM SHIPPING INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Yihai          Palm           Alpine          Feb. 21, 2022
                                 Kernel
MW-2              Nil
MW-4              African Kite   Coal           Wilhelmson      Feb. 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver         Palm           Alpine          Feb. 23, 2022
                   Joan           oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Denisse
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Magic          Mogas          G.A.C           Feb. 23, 2022
                  Victoria
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sakizaya       Soya           Ocean           Feb. 19, 2020
                   Elegance       Bean           Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Richmond ParkPhosphoric     East                           Feb. 24, 2022
                   Acid           Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Silver Joan       Palm oil       Alpine                         Feb. 25, 2022
Astoria           Containers                                    Feb. 25, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Magic Victoria    Gasoline       GAC                            Feb. 25, 2020
Diyala            Containers     Xpress Feeder                           -do-
MSC Denisse       Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
Richmond          Phosphoric
 Park              acid          East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Snow Ploeg        Palm oil       Alpine                         Feb. 25, 2022
Al Wakrah         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
MSC Azov          Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
MSC Eyra          Containers     MSC Pak                    Waiting for berth
Rong Lin
 Wan              Mogas          Trans trade
Hafnia
Shanghai          Mogas          Trans Marine
Meghna
 Freedom          Wheat          PNSC                                       -
Port Shanghai     Wheat          PNSC                                       -
Stratton          Coal           Water Link                                 -
Super Ruby        Coal           Alpine                                     -
Hai Tun Zuo       Seeds          Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bow Santos        Chemical                                      Feb. 25, 2022
=============================================================================

