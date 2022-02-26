KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (February 25, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Uacc Ibn Disc Alpine Marine 24-02-2022 Al Haitham Mogas Services OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 24-02-2022 B-1 Oriental Disc East Wind 24-02-2022 Jasmine Chemical Shipping Co. B-2 Tiger Disc Base East Wind 24-02-2022 Integrity Oil Shipping Co. B-4 Grace Load Sirius Logistic 24-02-2022 Clinkers Pakistan B-6/B-7 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 25-02-2022 Spirit Container B-7/B-8 Tarlan Disc Load Feeder 24-02-2022 Container Logistic B-8/B-9 California Disc Load X-Press 24-02-2022 Trader Container Feeders Shipping B-10/B-11 Vimc Load Ocean Services 22-02-2022 Green Clinkers Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-12 Ince Disc Pakistan National Beylerbeyi Wheat Shipping Corp. 24-02-2022 B-13/B-14 Heilan Disc General Legend Shipping Rising Cargo & Logistic 25-02-2022 B-14/B-15 Seagull Disc Pakistan National Wheat Shipping Corp. 18-02-2022 B-16/B-17 Kaley Disc Urea Pakistan national in Bulk Shipping Corp. 21-02-2022 Nmb-1 Reza Load Al Fiazan 16-02-2022 Rice International Nmb-2 Piyam Load Al Faizan 19-02-2022 Rice International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Hai Load Shipshape 17-02-2022 Phuong Glory Rice Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/3 Tsingtao Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 24-02-2022 Express Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 24-02-2022 Bangkok Container Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Oriental Jasmine 25-02-2022 Disc. East Wind Chemical Shipping Company Hyundai Bangkok 25-02-2022 Disc. Load United Marine Container Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Magic Victoria 25-02-2022 D/16156 Gac Pakistan Mogas Pvt. Ltd Kmtc Mundra 25-02-2022 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Sm Manali 25-02-2022 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Diyala 25-02-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Shipping Agencies Songa Leopard 25-02-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Barbarica 26-02-2022 D/4500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services M.T Karachi 26-02-2022 D/70000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Bow Clipper 26-02-2022 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services As Clementina 26-02-2022 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Wan Hai 512 26-02-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Hilda 26-02-2022 L/2000 Rice Trade Link INternational ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Wind S 25-02-2022 General Cargo - Star Ploeg 25-02-2022 Tanker - Msc Eyra 25-02-2022 Container Ship - Xin Yan Tian 25-02-2022 Container Ship - Kota Padang 25-02-2022 Cement - Kota Naluri 25-02-2022 Container Ship - Alcyone I 25-02-2022 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM SHIPPING INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Yihai Palm Alpine Feb. 21, 2022 Kernel MW-2 Nil MW-4 African Kite Coal Wilhelmson Feb. 24, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Palm Alpine Feb. 23, 2022 Joan oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Denisse ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Magic Mogas G.A.C Feb. 23, 2022 Victoria ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sakizaya Soya Ocean Feb. 19, 2020 Elegance Bean Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Richmond ParkPhosphoric East Feb. 24, 2022 Acid Wind ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine Feb. 25, 2022 Astoria Containers Feb. 25, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Magic Victoria Gasoline GAC Feb. 25, 2020 Diyala Containers Xpress Feeder -do- MSC Denisse Containers MSC Pak -do- Richmond Phosphoric Park acid East Wind -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Snow Ploeg Palm oil Alpine Feb. 25, 2022 Al Wakrah LNG GSA -do- MSC Azov Containers MSC Pak -do- MSC Eyra Containers MSC Pak Waiting for berth Rong Lin Wan Mogas Trans trade Hafnia Shanghai Mogas Trans Marine Meghna Freedom Wheat PNSC - Port Shanghai Wheat PNSC - Stratton Coal Water Link - Super Ruby Coal Alpine - Hai Tun Zuo Seeds Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Bow Santos Chemical Feb. 25, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022