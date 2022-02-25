National institutions stand by PTI's democratic government: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that all national institutions stand by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) elected democratic government, which will complete its tenure, the state-run news agency, APP, reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that the country could not afford any political adventurism, adding that the opposition needed to realise the intensity of challenges faced by the country.

The minister said all PTI members and its allies fully supported the decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and that any attempt to derail the democratic government would fail.

“Those who would quit the alliance at this time would stand nowhere in the future. The PTI’s allies would always stand by the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that the opposition should not underestimate PM Imran Khan as he was very well aware of the situation that what decisions should be taken during challenges, adding that horse-trading should be discouraged in politics.

Zardari seeks JI support for planned no-trust move

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leaders, who were claiming respect for the vote, were now contacting the government allies just to achieve their personal ambitions,” he asserted.

The minister alleged that such elements were making an alliance to create unrest and achieve their personal objectives instead of peoples’ interests.

“If the opposition’s no-confidence move fails, PM Imran would be further strengthened,” Rashid said. “Those who would change their loyalties would not be able to face people in the constituencies in the upcoming elections.”

The PML-N and PPP leaders had abused the national institutions to get power but they would definitely fail in their agendas, he alleged

“The opposition is afraid of the accountability process due to which it was trying to derail the government by raising slogans to table vote of no-confidence against the PM,” he said, adding that no restriction would be imposed on PPP’s long march as rangers would provide them security if they would organise the protest.

To a question, the minister said he had urged PM Imran to hold talks with estranged PTI leader Jehangir Tareen, however, some members within the PTI did not approve of his suggestion.