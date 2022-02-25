LME aluminium slips from record high as investors assess supply risks

London aluminium on Friday retreated from a record high touched in the previous session but held above last week's levels amid uncertainty over supply from Russia after the major metals producer was hit by more sanctions for invading Ukraine.

European Union leaders imposed new economic sanctions, joining the United States and others in taking steps including curbing Russia's access to technologies and halting its banks' access to European financial markets.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium and accounts for about 7% of global nickel mine supplies.

It is also a major producer of gas used to generate electricity, a major component of aluminium production.

Aluminium surges to record high

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange slipped 1.7% to $3,331.5 a tonne by 0800 GMT, easing off a record high of $3,480 touched on Thursday.

On a weekly basis, prices are up 2.3% so far.

While it is still unclear if Russian supplies will be directly hampered by forthcoming sanctions, supply of metals like aluminium and zinc is likely to remain subdued given sky-high energy costs, particularly in Europe, TD Securities said in a note.

A US official has said Washington's sanctions "are not targeting and will not target oil and gas flows", but oil prices remain elevated, while gas prices in Europe also spiked.

LME nickel fell 1.5% to $24,380 a tonne, after hitting its highest since 2011 in the previous session.

Worries about supplies on the LME market lifted the premium for cash aluminium and nickel over the three-month contract to $40.50 a tonne and $517 a tonne, respectively.

Fundamentals