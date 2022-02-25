ANL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 93.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.81%)
BOP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.99%)
GGGL 12.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 18.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.06%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.91%)
KOSM 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.86%)
MLCF 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.59%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
PTC 7.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.97%)
TELE 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.62%)
TPL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
TPLP 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.38%)
TREET 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.21%)
TRG 70.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.5%)
WAVES 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
YOUW 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
BR100 4,439 Increased By 18.1 (0.41%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 159.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,972 Increased By 141.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,113 Increased By 62.9 (0.37%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Russian foreign minister to hold talks with Donbass officials on Friday

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with officials from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics of eastern Ukraine on Friday on their plans to open embassies in Moscow, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Monday to recognise the two breakaway regions as independent states before ordering a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement the sides would discuss Russian military operations in Ukraine, as well as the opening of the embassies of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic in Moscow. They will also discuss the opening of Russian diplomatic outposts in the two regions.

Attacks across Ukraine as dozens die in Russian invasion

Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, collectively known as the Donbass, broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent "people's republics".

Putin authorised "a special military operation" against Ukraine on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious security threat to Russia.

He said his aim was to demilitarise Russia's southern neighbour.

Ukraine said its capital Kyiv and other parts of the country were struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday. A senior Ukrainian official said Russian forces would enter areas just outside Kyiv later on Friday.

Vladimir Putin Sergei Lavrov Ukraine Donetsk

