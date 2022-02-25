KCAA delegation meets chairman FBR

KARACHI: Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) delegation on Thursday called on Chairman FBR and disused issues related to import & export.

According to the details, the delegation, led by Asif Sakhi, Founder & Chairman Pakistan Customs Agents Alliance, along with President Karachi Customs Agents Association and Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association, held a meeting with the Chairman FBR Dr Mohammad Ashfaq Ahmed in Islamabad.

The delegation discussed the problems being faced by the trade and business community, and customs agents. Chairman FBR assured to extend full cooperation in the best interest of trade.

Chairman FBR appreciated the role of Customs Agents Associations and its community to boost the country’s economy and to increase revenue targets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022