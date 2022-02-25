ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
SSUET’s ‘Job Fair 2022’ attracts large number of people

Recorder Report 25 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The 5th edition of Job Fair 2022 was organized by the Centre for Guidance Career Planning & Placement, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) at the campus in which more than 140 renowned companies of the city participated and established their stalls to facilitate students in terms of sharing information and preparing them for availing the job opportunities.

A large number of students, faculty members including Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean Faculty of Computing and Applied Science, Prof Dr Aqeel ur Rehman, Dean Faculty of Computer and Electrical Engineering, Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir, Convenor Guidance Centre, Siraj Khilji, Chairperson CED, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, members of KATI and others attended the event.

Chief Guest of the event, Muhammad Salman Aslam, President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) along with Vice-Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali inaugurated the job fair.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chief Guest Muhammad Salman Aslam, President KATI said that the careers fairs are useful for a range of students and give large companies much-needed time to present themselves and recruit new people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

