Japanese CG hosts reception to mark national day

Recorder Report 25 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Consul General of Japan in Karachi Isomura Toshikazu on Thursday hosted a ‘National Day reception’ to celebrate the 62nd birthday of the Emperor Narubito.

The event was particularly important for coinciding with the celebrations of 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

A large number of guests from all walks of life joined the event, including diplomats, prominent politicians, government officials, leading businessmen, academic and literary personalities.

In his address, the Japanese Consul General in Karachi, Isomura Toshikazu, welcomed and expressed his pleasure on being able to host the National Day reception after a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He touched upon the historical significance of bilateral ties and congratulated the people of both the countries on reaching the 70 years milestone with remarkable cooperation in economic, social and cultural fields.

He also stressed on the utilization of untapped potential in business, commercial ad technical areas. The Consul General reiterated the Japanese government’s commitment to the further strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries.

The event was concluded with ceremonial cake cutting after which guests were served with scrumptious dinner featuring live sushi, Japanese and Pakistani cuisines.

