ANL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.38%)
BOP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.69%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.72%)
GGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TPL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
TPLP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
TREET 34.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.7%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
YOUW 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
BR100 4,442 Increased By 20.6 (0.47%)
BR30 16,016 Increased By 201.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,124 Increased By 293.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,204 Increased By 153.9 (0.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
UK foreign minister ‘kicks’ Russia envoy out of meeting

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss berated Moscow’s ambassador over his country’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, calling Russia an international pariah before kicking him out of the meeting, sources said.

Truss had summoned Andrei Kelin over what she said was Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine”, according to an official statement for her department.

She told him Moscow had “repeatedly lied about having no plans to invade Ukraine, and (that) its unprovoked aggression had made it an international pariah”.

Western sanctions would inflict pain on the Russian economy, she added, and Moscow “should expect a long, protracted conflict that would inflict a huge human, economic and political cost on the Russian government,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office statement said.

Truss condemned Russia’s “outrageous attack on Ukraine as a clear breach of international law”, during what an FCDO source described as “a very grumpy meeting”. The minister “kicked (Kelin) out after he started spouting the Kremlin’s incredulous propaganda lines”, the source added.

