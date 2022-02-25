ANL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.38%)
BOP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.69%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.72%)
GGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TPL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
TPLP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
TREET 34.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.7%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
YOUW 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
BR100 4,442 Increased By 20.6 (0.47%)
BR30 16,016 Increased By 201.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,124 Increased By 293.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,204 Increased By 153.9 (0.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese steel futures drop on raw material price curbs

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: China’s Shanghai steel futures dropped on Thursday, with construction rebar falling more than 3%, as government controls on steelmaking raw materials weighed on prices of steel products.

The most-traded steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, used in the construction sector, fell as much as 3.2% to 4,622 yuan ($731.64) per tonne. They ended down 2.9% at 4,637 yuan a tonne.

The country’s state planner on Wednesday asked ports and iron ore traders to avoid “excessive hoarding” of the ingredient.

It has also probed “abnormal trading behaviours” of thermal coal and set a “reasonable” price range for the benchmark 5,500 kcal coal at Qinhuangdao Port, according to a news conference.

“Recent regulatory adjustments on ore and coal prices are relatively frequent, the policy risks have not been fully released,” Haitong Futures said in a note.

Hot rolled coils futures on the Shanghai bourse, for May delivery, slipped 1.9% to close at 4,804 yuan a tonne.

China’s housing minister pledged to keep the real estate market stable this year and ensure that genuine demand for homes is met.

steel prices raw material prices China’s Shanghai steel iron ore trade

Comments

Comments are closed.

Chinese steel futures drop on raw material price curbs

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Russia invades from three sides

HBL posts record Rs62bn PBT for 2021

Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Read more stories