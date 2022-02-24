ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ECB 'closely monitoring' implications of Ukraine invasion

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was following unfolding events in Ukraine after the launch of a Russian invasion and watching for any impacts on the eurozone economy.

"The ECB is closely monitoring the implications of the situation in Ukraine," the central bank said in a statement.

"It will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the economic outlook at the March meeting" of its policy-setting governing council, including "the recent developments in the geopolitical area", the ECB said.

Sanctions are "decided by the EU and the European governments" and "the Eurosystem will implement them", it said.

'Unprovoked and unjustified': world reacts to attack on Ukraine

The Frankfurt-based institution was already monitoring the risk posed to financial markets in Europe by rising tensions surrounding Ukraine.

This included looking at what consequences further sanctions or the fallout from a wider invasion of Ukraine could have on banks' liquidity, loan books and their ability to keep operations running, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday.

The ECB is currently executing a "step-by-step" reduction in its bond-buying programme, the main crisis-fighting tool it has used through the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, it has come under pressure to accelerate the moves and bring forward the prospect of interest rate hikes as inflation in the eurozone has shot well above the banks two-percent target, hitting 5.1 percent in January.

The record pace has been driven in no small part by soaring prices for energy, sent up by rising tensions between the West and Russia, a major supplier to Europe.

The escalating situation in Ukraine would "not only have implications for oil and gas prices, but also for investor confidence, consumer confidence, trade", the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane told the German daily FAZ in an interview published on Wednesday.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine invasion

Comments

1000 characters

ECB 'closely monitoring' implications of Ukraine invasion

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine separatists advancing

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

Stock bloodbath: KSE-100 tumbles over 1,300 points on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls against US dollar after Russia announces 'military operation' against Ukraine

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

China says 'closely watching' Ukraine situation after Russian attack

Read more stories