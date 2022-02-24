ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
Turkey says to continue supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: Turkey will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sees Russia's attack on it as unacceptable, the presidency said on Thursday in a statement after President Tayyip Erdogan chaired a security summit over Moscow's offensive.

"It was emphasized that Turkey would continue to support Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the presidency statement said.

It said the meeting, which lasted just under two hours, evaluated initiatives that could be taken with Russia and international platforms to halt the attack, which it said posed a threat to regional and global security.

Erdogan says won't accept moves on Ukraine sovereignty

