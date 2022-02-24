ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US governors urge swift action on $52 billion chip funding bill

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

A bipartisan group of 22 governors Thursday urged leaders in Congress to move quickly to finalize $52 billion in government funding to subsidize the production of semiconductor chips.

A persistent industry-wide shortage of chips has disrupted production in the automotive and electronics industries, in particular, forcing some firms to scale back production.

"We can all point to industries in our states that have been impacted - from auto manufacturing to consumer electronics, home appliances, medical devices, agriculture, defense and more," the governors wrote in a letter.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, led the letter, including the governors of California, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Idaho, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Washington.

The US House on Feb. 4 narrowly passed a bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and $52 billion to boost US semiconductor manufacturing.

The bill's passage sets up negotiations with the Senate on compromise legislation, which must pass both chambers before it can be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature.

Chipmakers see limited impact for now, as Russia invades Ukraine

The Senate voted 68-32 to pass its own bill - the US Innovation and Competition Act - in June, which includes $52 billion for chips and authorizes $190 billion for US technology and research to compete with China.

"We urge you to take swift bipartisan action to reconcile the two bills to get to the president's desk for signature. Now is the time for a comprehensive solution to this national security and economic crisis," the governors wrote, saying the $52 billion "will help the United States regain our leadership in semiconductor manufacturing."

The funding includes $2 billion to incentivize production of "mature node" semiconductors used by the auto industry and in medical devices, agricultural machinery and some national defense applications.

Whitmer said in a statement that chips funding is needed because "thousands of jobs up and down the auto supply chain and across multiple industries are at risk."

semiconductor chips semiconductor market auto manufacturing

Comments

1000 characters

US governors urge swift action on $52 billion chip funding bill

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

Carnage for equities: PSX's KSE-100 tumbles nearly 1,200 points

Rupee falls against US dollar after Russia announces 'military operation' against Ukraine

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

China says 'closely watching' Ukraine situation after Russian attack

Speculation over PM's visit to Russia 'misplaced': Fawad Chaudhry

Read more stories