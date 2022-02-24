Japan Airlines cancels flight to Moscow, will monitor situation

TOKYO: Japan Airlines Co Ltd said on Thursday it was cancelling its weekly flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Moscow, with decisions on further flights depending on the situation in Ukraine.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the largest attack by one European nation on another since World War Two.

Japan Airlines (JAL) decided to cancel the flight leaving Tokyo on Thursday evening for Moscow and departing Moscow on Friday due to the fluid situation in the region and the possibility that flight paths could change.

"We are unable to determine whether operations can be safely carried out," a JAL spokesperson said, adding that decisions on whether to resume the flights next week and later would depend on the situation in the region.