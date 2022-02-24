ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
World

Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls on citizens to fight, promises weapons

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.

Ukraine says 50 Russian troops killed, four tanks destroyed

Zelenskiy urged Russians to come out and protest against the war.

